Best companies for women execs in 2017

By Kathryn Vasel and Tal Yellin

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) – Women are making strides in the workplace with more females occupying C-suites and bringing home higher salaries.

Women now represent 41% of the highest earners on the 2017 Top 60 Companies for Executive Women list, released by the National Association for Female Executives (NAFE) on Tuesday. That’s the highest level since 2013.

The report named Abbott, Adecco, Deloitte, Ernst & Young LLP, FleishmanHillard, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, KPMG, L’Oréal USA and Procter & Gamble as the top 10 companies for executive women this year.

The number of female CEOs on the list increased 4 percentage points in the past year, while there’s also been an increase of women leading billion-dollar divisions among the companies.

To be considered for NAFE’s list, companies must have two or more women on their board of directors and at least 1,000 employees.

Percentage of each group who are women

  • Organization name

  • Employees

  • Corporate executives

  • Top 10% of earners

  • A.T. Kearney
    39%
    17%
    12%
  • Abbott
    46%
    23%
    34%
  • Accenture
    36%
    23%
  • Adecco
    78%
    100%
    61%
  • Aetna
    76%
    31%
    48%
  • Allstate Insurance
    56%
    28%
    38%
  • American Express
    57%
    31%
    42%
  • Anthem
    76%
    35%
    48%
  • AT&T
    33%
    21%
    28%
  • Bank of America
    55%
    30%
    28%
  • BDO USA
    47%
    20%
    19%
  • Benco Dental
    34%
    33%
    11%
  • Boehringer Ingelheim
    51%
    41%
    39%
  • The Boston Consulting Group
    46%
    15%
    16%
  • Capital One
    56%
    25%
  • Cardinal Health
    44%
    29%
    33%
  • Cisco Systems
    26%
    21%
    16%
  • Citi
    53%
    19%
    26%
  • Colgate-Palmolive
    41%
    32%
    36%
  • Deloitte
    42%
    25%
    23%
  • Diageo North America
    38%
    11%
    22%
  • DuPont
    29%
    30%
    27%
  • Edelman
    70%
    42%
    56%
  • Eli Lilly and Company
    47%
    21%
    31%
  • Ernst & Young
    45%
    33%
    28%
  • First Horizon National
    62%
    20%
    15%
  • FleishmanHillard
    66%
    53%
    48%
  • Freddie Mac
    47%
    24%
    32%
  • General Mills
    39%
    38%
    40%
  • General Motors
    25%
    18%
    19%
  • Grant Thornton
    44%
    20%
    16%
  • IBM
    30%
  • JLL
    32%
    13%
    22%
  • Johnson & Johnson
    45%
    35%
    38%
  • Katten Muchin Rosenman
    52%
    20%
    0%
  • Kellogg
    34%
    33%
    35%
  • KPMG
    44%
    19%
    20%
  • L'Oreal USA
    66%
    41%
    51%
  • Marriott Int'l
    55%
    35%
    48%
  • MassMutual Financial Group
    55%
    33%
    31%
  • McKinsey & Co.
    44%
    17%
    16%
  • Merck
    49%
    29%
    35%
  • MetLife
    53%
    27%
    34%
  • Moss Adams
    52%
    25%
    25%
  • New York Life Insurance
    54%
    31%
    29%
  • Northern Trust
    49%
    30%
    29%
  • Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman
    51%
    44%
    18%
  • PNC Financial Services Group
    61%
    34%
    29%
  • Principal Financial Group
    60%
    40%
    32%
  • Procter & Gamble
    38%
    33%
    35%
  • Prudential Financial
    50%
    26%
    32%
  • Roche Diagnostics
    46%
    33%
    35%
  • Ryan
    49%
    35%
    22%
  • State Farm
    58%
    38%
    35%
  • Target
    57%
    43%
    40%
  • Texas Instruments
    23%
    20%
    13%
  • Verizon
    36%
    11%
    26%
  • Viacom
    55%
    38%
    46%
  • Wal-Mart Stores
    56%
    31%
    49%
  • Zurich North America
    54%
    27%
    28%
Methodology: To be considered for the list, companies complete an application with 200-plus questions on a variety of topics, including female representation among all levels. NAFE examines how companies train managers to help women advance, as well as how many employees have access to and use a company’s programs and policies that help promote the advancement of women.

Published March 2, 2017

