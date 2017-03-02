Best companies for women execs in 2017

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) – Women are making strides in the workplace with more females occupying C-suites and bringing home higher salaries.

Women now represent 41% of the highest earners on the 2017 Top 60 Companies for Executive Women list, released by the National Association for Female Executives (NAFE) on Tuesday. That’s the highest level since 2013.

The report named Abbott, Adecco, Deloitte, Ernst & Young LLP, FleishmanHillard, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, KPMG, L’Oréal USA and Procter & Gamble as the top 10 companies for executive women this year.

The number of female CEOs on the list increased 4 percentage points in the past year, while there’s also been an increase of women leading billion-dollar divisions among the companies.

To be considered for NAFE’s list, companies must have two or more women on their board of directors and at least 1,000 employees.

