Company
Valuation
Funding
Sector
A Chinese electronics firm that makes low-cost smartphones and gadgets
A short-term real estate marketplace for renting out a room, or an entire place, to travelers
A big data firm that mines information for its clients, including the government and corporations
A Chinese peer-to-peer lender
A holding company born through a merger between Meituan, a Chinese deals site for local services, and Dianping, a restaurant review site
A collaborative workspace and community provider
An India-based e-commerce company that sells everything from apparel to electronics to home furnishings
An aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company
A Chinese maker of commercial drones that can hold video cameras to capture footage
A service for sharing and storing digital files in the cloud
An online payment processing service used by websites and apps to securely process credit card transactions
A subscription-based service for streaming music
A Chinese online property insurance firm
A big data and analytics company
An Indian e-commerce platform that sells everything from apparel to electronics to home furnishings
A Chinese-based online real estate rental platform
A mobile app for hailing car services on-demand
A South Korean e-commerce platform
An India-based app for hailing taxi services on-demand
An Indian e-commerce marketplace and payment solution provider
An online HR service provider that handles everything from payroll and health insurance to 401k plans
A Chinese food delivery service
A mixed reality company developing hardware and software to bring cinematic magic to everyday life
A software platform that processes large amounts of data for businesses
An alternative lending provider for student loan refinancing, mortgates and loans
An investigative, cutting edge news media company
A Korean mobile media company
A workplace communications platform that allows for file-sharing and instant messaging
A Singapore-based online gaming provider
A biopharmaceutical firm developing treatments for chronic illnesses
An online home-improvement credit provider
A free credit scoring and financial management platform
A security software company used by IT managers to monitor things like printers and desktop computers
A Berlin-based online food ordering service
An e-commerce site for sports apparel
A Beijing-based fashion ecommerce site
A company that facilitates electronic signatures on official documents
A taxi-booking service in Southeast Asia
A biotech company developing protein therapies using mRNA to combat diseases
Creator of popular mobile shopping app Wish
A recipe and food delivery service for healthy meals
A software and services company
A renewable energy company that uses fuel cell technology to generates power
An alternative health insurance provider
A cloud-based mobile payments platform
A firm that helps small businesses accept international payments
A community for home remodeling and design inspiration, tips and how-tos
A Swedish e-commerce firm that helps online stores process payments
A meal delivery service that sends ingredients and cooking instructions for recipes to customers to prepare and cook
A service that helps businesses manage and utilize their data
An e-commerce platform that connects community convenience stores to consumers
An organization app that lets users save items like notes and audio files, and access them across devices
A Chinese casual clothing company
A Chinese movie ticket purchasing site similar to Fandango
An on-demand grocery shopping and delivery service
An independent mobile advertising platform
An online polling and survey company
A peer-to-peer lending marketplace
An online lending platform for personal loans
A software solution that helps businesses monitor how certain applications are performing
A open-source software platform for developers
A platform that helps brands optimize their social media presence
A platform for finding and booking doctor appointments on-demand
A digital game developer and publisher
A social news and entertainment company known for its usage of listicles
A German-based biotech firm developing therapies using mRNA to fight cancer and infectious diseases
A consumer goods company that aims to replace household essentials with ethical, non-toxic products
A ride-sharing platform that connects drivers and passengers for long-distance travel between cities
A free open-source document database
A company creating high-tech sensors for autonomous vehicles
A stealth startup developing self-driving car technologies
A boutique luxury fashion e-commerce platform
A Chinese online medical service provider
A tracking software for managing sales teams
An Israeli software management company
A management consulting firm that uses data science and machine learning
A video game accessories company that sells everything from mice and keyboards to laptops and wearables
A movie and TV studio
A game development software company that offers a platform for both 2-D and 3-D game devleopment
A Chinese shopping site
A data integration company that helps connect apps, data and devices
A mobile security startup for business and private phones
A fantasy sports site that lets users enter daily and weekly contests
A network of commerce solutions to help businesses minimize their spending
A digital health product manufacturer
An e-commerce platform solution to help manage the sales cycle
An on-demand motorbike taxi service based in Indonesia
The parent company to popular blogging platform Wordpress and other services like Jetpack and VaultPress
An adtech firm that automates the process of buying digital ads — known as programmatic buying — to better target users
A digital startup that values, buys and resells automobiles
A health care tech company that shares business and clinical intelligence with cancer care providers and life science companies.
A biotech company focused on healthy aging
A biotech company that aims to use artificial intelligence as a part of an effort to make healthcare personalized and predictive
A data storage startup
An online platform for consumers to easily buy and sell goods
A company that authenticates users' identity to give them access to a variety of applications in the cloud
An online real estate marketplace that lets people buy and sell property entirely online
An affordable and socially conscious eyewear retailer that is both an e-commerce site and brick-and-mortar retailer
A wearable tech firm best known for its fitness trackers, but also produces consumer electronic devices
An online marketplace for discovering contract professionals, from painters and trainers to wedding singers
A software platform for customer service management
A firm that makes data easily assessible and protected to reduce the number of copies businesses need
A platform that combines all the traditional services of a data center onto one server
An e-commerce firm focused on bringing emerging markets online
A French internet service provider
An Indian based e-commerce company
A peer-to-peer international money transfer platform
A data analytics company
A cloud-based service for business management
A Chinese wine and beer online retailer
A database vendor
A digital service and platform provider
An online cloud technology vendor
A genetic sequencing company that identifies an individual's health risks based on a DNA test
A digital education service for children
An antivirus security software for mobile and PC use
A company that uses artificial intelligence to accelerate biomedical discoveries
A firm that builds 3D printers for manufacturers
A cybersecurity firm that provides services to businesses to help speed up websites and protect from cyber breeches
A platform that pulls in multiple data sources to provide benchmarks for corporate success
A developer of antivirus technology and a provider of cybersecurity
A business data recovery service
An online travel firm that services South America
An open-source platform for software developers to build and run applications
A fantasy sports site with a focus on cash contests
A peer-to-peer lending service that lets small businesses seek funds directly from investors
A job review and recruitment platform
A cloud-based payroll and tax-calculation solution company
A platform that allows brands to manage all of its social media accounts in one place
An enterprise data and cloud computing security firm
A credit card and financial services app
A mobile gaming company
An online credit lender for small business owners
A Chinese rental listings website
A Beijing-based Android app development firm
A Chinese e-commerce site specializing in items for infants and toddlers
A Chinese consumer lending platform
A person-to-person online marketplace
An app that helps drivers find short-term delivery jobs
A company devleoping virtual reality products for both medical and personal entertainment uses
A shopping rebates site based in China
An online used-car trading platform
An online language education platform that connects teachers and students around the world
An online survey software provider
An online job recruitment platform
An app best known for being able to identify music within just a few seconds of hearing a song
A digital property management service that connects property owners to subcontractors
An Amazon-like e-commerce site for the Middle East
Formerly JustFab, an online, subscription-based personal shopping service
A Chinese e-commerce company specializing in baby products
A Chinese apartment rental company
An online education service offering niche training for skills like Android coding or data analysis
A Chinese Internet advertising and marketing company
A media company that owns sites like Vox.com, the Verge, Re/code and SB Nation
A customized finance and loan service
A platform for booking vacation rentals in China
A Chinese-based firm developing humanoid robots
A Chinese e-commerce site that uses social posts to market discounted brand-name goods
The creator of mobile reading app, iReader
An event-management and online ticketing platform
A London-based on-demand restaurant delivery startup