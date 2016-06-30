By CNNMoney
  • United States
    ondemand
    Uber
    $68 billion
    68000000000
    12458740000
    $12.5 billion
    On-demand

    A mobile app for hailing car services on-demand

    Uber is turning your friends' phones into destinationsBlack riders wait longer for Uber rides, study revealsUber drivers in U.K. win right to paid time off and minimum wage

  • China
    hardware
    Xiaomi
    $46 billion
    46000000000
    2447000000
    $2.4 billion
    Hardware

    A Chinese electronics firm that makes low-cost smartphones and gadgets

    Xiaomi brings Mi Box to the USThese smartphone makers are beating Apple in ChinaXiaomi's new 'Notebook Air' looks an awful lot like a MacBook

  • China
    ondemand
    Didi Chuxing
    $33.8 billion
    33800000000
    8566900000
    $8.6 billion
    On-demand

    A Chinese ride-hailing service

    Beijing to probe sale of Uber's China businessUber sells its China business to big local rivalMeet the people behind Didi Chuxing

  • United States
    ecommerce
    Airbnb
    $30 billion
    30000000000
    3950280000
    $4 billion
    E-commerce

    A short-term real estate marketplace for renting out a room, or an entire place, to travelers

    Meet the Airbnb police5 stunning stats about AirbnbAirbnb is cracking down on discrimination

  • United States
    bigdata
    Palantir
    $20 billion
    20000000000
    1940000000
    $1.9 billion
    Big Data

    A big data firm that mines information for its clients, including the government and corporations

    Peter Thiel's startup sued by Department of Labor for discrimination

  • China
    fintech
    Lufax
    $18.5 billion
    18500000000
    1701000000
    $1.7 billion
    Fintech

    A Chinese peer-to-peer lender

  • China
    ecommerce
    China Internet Plus Holding
    $18 billion
    18000000000
    3300000000
    $3.3 billion
    E-commerce

    A holding company born through a merger between Meituan, a Chinese deals site for local services, and Dianping, a restaurant review site

  • United States
    realestate
    WeWork
    $16.9 billion
    16900000000
    1700000000
    $1.7 billion
    Real Estate

    A collaborative workspace and community provider

    WeWork launches in ShanghaiWeWork founder on how to make spaces more productiveWeWork gets into housing

  • India
    ecommerce
    Flipkart
    $16 billion
    16000000000
    3207000000
    $3.2 billion
    E-commerce

    An India-based e-commerce company that sells everything from apparel to electronics to home furnishings

    Why Walmart is interested in India's biggest online retailerIndia's startup bubble has already burst

  • United States
    aerospace
    SpaceX
    $12 billion
    12000000000
    1185000000
    $1.2 billion
    Aerospace

    An aerospace manufacturer and space transportation company

    Elon Musk lays out the plan to put humans on MarsSpaceX successfully tests Raptor engine it plans to send to Mars

  • China
    hardware
    DJI
    $10 billion
    10000000000
    105000000
    $105 million
    Hardware

    A Chinese maker of commercial drones that can hold video cameras to capture footage

    DJI launches drone the size of water bottleDrone company DJI just made the selfie stick of our dreams

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Dropbox
    $10 billion
    10000000000
    1107220000
    $1.1 billion
    Software & Services

    A service for sharing and storing digital files in the cloud

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Infor
    $10 billion
    10000000000
    2630000000
    $2.6 billion
    Software & Services

  • United States
    fintech
    Stripe
    $9.2 billion
    9200000000
    690000000
    $690 million
    Fintech

    An online payment processing service used by websites and apps to securely process credit card transactions

  • Sweden
    softwareservices
    Spotify
    $8.5 billion
    8530000000
    2272560000
    $2.3 billion
    Software & Services

    A subscription-based service for streaming music

    The streaming music wars are getting ugly

  • China
    fintech
    Zhong An Online
    $8 billion
    8000000000
    931000000
    $931 million
    Fintech

    A Chinese online property insurance firm

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Zeta Interactive
    $8 billion
    8000000000
    240000000
    $240 million
    Software & Services

    A big data and analytics company

  • India
    ecommerce
    Snapdeal
    $7 billion
    7000000000
    1758700000
    $1.8 billion
    E-commerce

    An Indian e-commerce platform that sells everything from apparel to electronics to home furnishings

  • China
    ecommerce
    Homelink
    $6.2 billion
    6200000000
    926000000
    $926 million
    E-commerce

    A Chinese-based online real estate rental platform

  • United States
    ondemand
    Lyft
    $5.5 billion
    5500000000
    1862500000
    $1.9 billion
    On-demand

    A mobile app for hailing car services on-demand

    Lyft's 10 year planNews anchor quits to become Lyft driverHertz teams up with Uber and Lyft

  • South Korea
    ecommerce
    Coupang
    $5 billion
    5000000000
    1442370000
    $1.4 billion
    E-commerce

    A South Korean e-commerce platform

  • India
    ondemand
    Ola Cabs
    $5 billion
    5000000000
    1810000000
    $1.8 billion
    On-demand

    An India-based app for hailing taxi services on-demand

    Uber accuses rival of booking 400K fake rides

  • India
    fintech
    One97 Communications
    $4.8 billion
    4830000000
    1370000000
    $1.4 billion
    Fintech

    An Indian e-commerce marketplace and payment solution provider

  • United States
    fintech
    Zenefits
    $4.8 billion
    4771406351
    583620000
    $583.6 million
    Fintech

    An online HR service provider that handles everything from payroll and health insurance to 401k plans

  • China
    ondemand
    Ele.me
    $4.5 billion
    4500000000
    2335000000
    $2.3 billion
    On-demand

    A Chinese food delivery service

  • United States
    vrar
    Magic Leap
    $4.5 billion
    4500000000
    1390500000
    $1.4 billion
    VR/AR

    A mixed reality company developing hardware and software to bring cinematic magic to everyday life

    Magic Leap and LucasFilm launch lab in SFMagic Leap releases stunning holographic video

  • United States
    bigdata
    Cloudera
    $4.1 billion
    4100000000
    1041000000
    $1 billion
    Big Data

    A software platform that processes large amounts of data for businesses

  • United States
    fintech
    SoFi (Social Finance)
    $4 billion
    4000000000
    1694070000
    $1.7 billion
    Fintech

    An alternative lending provider for student loan refinancing, mortgates and loans

    Is the government making money off your student loans?This lender offers free drinks, yoga, and matchmaking with its loansHow one grad cut her student loan debt by $20,000

  • United States
    media
    Vice Media
    $4 billion
    4000000000
    770000000
    $770 million
    Media

    An investigative, cutting edge news media company

  • South Korea
    softwareservices
    Yello Mobile
    $4 billion
    4000000000
    187000000
    $187 million
    Software & Services

    A Korean mobile media company

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Slack
    $3.8 billion
    3800000000
    540200000
    $540.2 million
    Software & Services

    A workplace communications platform that allows for file-sharing and instant messaging

  • Singapore
    softwareservices
    Garena Online
    $3.8 billion
    3750000000
    172000000
    $172 million
    Software & Services

    A Singapore-based online gaming provider

  • United States
    health
    Intarcia Therapeutics
    $3.7 billion
    3715000000
    979130000
    $979.1 million
    Health

    A biopharmaceutical firm developing treatments for chronic illnesses

  • United States
    fintech
    GreenSky Trade Credit
    $3.6 billion
    3600000000
    410000000
    $410 million
    Fintech

    An online home-improvement credit provider

  • United States
    fintech
    Credit Karma
    $3.5 billion
    3500000000
    368500000
    $368.5 million
    Fintech

    A free credit scoring and financial management platform

  • United States
    cybersecurity
    Tanium
    $3.5 billion
    3500000000
    295290000
    $295.3 million
    Cybersecurity

    A security software company used by IT managers to monitor things like printers and desktop computers

  • Germany
    ecommerce
    Delivery Hero
    $3.1 billion
    3100000000
    1330330000
    $1.3 billion
    E-commerce

    A Berlin-based online food ordering service

  • United States
    ecommerce
    Fanatics
    $3.1 billion
    3100000000
    695000000
    $695 million
    E-commerce

    An e-commerce site for sports apparel

  • China
    ecommerce
    VANCL
    $3 billion
    3000000000
    522000000
    $522 million
    E-commerce

    A Beijing-based fashion ecommerce site

  • United States
    softwareservices
    DocuSign
    $3 billion
    3000000000
    513429999.99999994
    $513.4 million
    Software & Services

    A company that facilitates electronic signatures on official documents

  • Singapore
    ondemand
    Grabtaxi
    $3 billion
    3000000000
    1440050000
    $1.4 billion
    On-demand

    A taxi-booking service in Southeast Asia

  • United States
    health
    Moderna Therapeutics
    $3 billion
    3000000000
    1341730000
    $1.3 billion
    Health

    A biotech company developing protein therapies using mRNA to combat diseases

  • China
    hardware
    Royole Corporation
    $3 billion
    3000000000
    246000000
    $246 million
    Hardware

  • United States
    ecommerce
    Wish
    $3 billion
    3000000000
    570700000
    $570.7 million
    E-commerce

    Creator of popular mobile shopping app Wish

  • Germany
    ecommerce
    HelloFresh
    $2.9 billion
    2900000000
    278200000
    $278.2 million
    E-commerce

    A recipe and food delivery service for healthy meals

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Pivotal
    $2.8 billion
    2800000000
    758000000
    $758 million
    Software & Services

    A software and services company

  • United States
    greentech
    Bloom Energy
    $2.7 billion
    2700000000
    863000000
    $863 million
    Greentech

    A renewable energy company that uses fuel cell technology to generates power

  • United States
    health
    Oscar Health Insurance
    $2.7 billion
    2700000000
    727500000
    $727.5 million
    Health

    An alternative health insurance provider

  • United States
    fintech
    Mozido
    $2.4 billion
    2385240000
    313710000
    $313.7 million
    Fintech

    A cloud-based mobile payments platform

  • Netherlands
    fintech
    Adyen
    $2.3 billion
    2300000000
    266000000
    $266 million
    Fintech

    A firm that helps small businesses accept international payments

  • United States
    ecommerce
    Houzz
    $2.3 billion
    2300000000
    213600000
    $213.6 million
    E-commerce

    A community for home remodeling and design inspiration, tips and how-tos

  • Sweden
    fintech
    Klarna
    $2.3 billion
    2250000000
    324470000
    $324.5 million
    Fintech

    A Swedish e-commerce firm that helps online stores process payments

  • United States
    ecommerce
    Blue Apron
    $2 billion
    2000000000
    193000000
    $193 million
    E-commerce

    A meal delivery service that sends ingredients and cooking instructions for recipes to customers to prepare and cook

  • United States
    bigdata
    Domo
    $2 billion
    2000000000
    589000000
    $589 million
    Big Data

    A service that helps businesses manage and utilize their data

  • China
    ecommerce
    HuiMin.cn
    $2 billion
    2000000000
    295000000
    $295 million
    E-commerce

    An e-commerce platform that connects community convenience stores to consumers

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Evernote
    $2 billion
    2000000000
    203750000
    $203.8 million
    Software & Services

    An organization app that lets users save items like notes and audio files, and access them across devices

  • China
    retail
    Trendy Group
    $2 billion
    2000000000
    200000000
    $200 million
    Retail

    A Chinese casual clothing company

  • China
    ecommerce
    Weiying Technologies
    $2 billion
    2000000000
    1034130000.0000001
    $1 billion
    E-commerce

    A Chinese movie ticket purchasing site similar to Fandango

  • United States
    ondemand
    Instacart
    $2 billion
    2000000000
    275010000
    $275 million
    On-demand

    An on-demand grocery shopping and delivery service

  • India
    adtech
    InMobi
    $2 billion
    2000000000
    320600000
    $320.6 million
    Adtech

    An independent mobile advertising platform

  • United States
    softwareservices
    SurveyMonkey
    $2 billion
    2000000000
    700000000
    $700 million
    Software & Services

    An online polling and survey company

  • United States
    fintech
    Prosper Marketplace
    $1.9 billion
    1900000000
    354940000
    $354.9 million
    Fintech

    A peer-to-peer lending marketplace

  • United States
    fintech
    Avant
    $1.9 billion
    1895550072
    1719000000
    $1.7 billion
    Fintech

    An online lending platform for personal loans

  • United States
    bigdata
    AppDynamics
    $1.9 billion
    1878289723
    414500000
    $414.5 million
    Big Data

    A software solution that helps businesses monitor how certain applications are performing

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Github
    $1.9 billion
    1876773001
    350000000
    $350 million
    Software & Services

    A open-source software platform for developers

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Sprinklr
    $1.8 billion
    1800000000
    228500000
    $228.5 million
    Software & Services

    A platform that helps brands optimize their social media presence

  • United States
    health
    ZocDoc
    $1.8 billion
    1800000000
    225520000
    $225.5 million
    Health

    A platform for finding and booking doctor appointments on-demand

  • South Korea
    gaming
    CJ Games
    $1.8 billion
    1785710000
    500000000
    $500 million
    Gaming

    A digital game developer and publisher

  • United States
    media
    BuzzFeed
    $1.7 billion
    1700000000
    497000000
    $497 million
    Media

    A social news and entertainment company known for its usage of listicles

  • Germany
    health
    CureVac
    $1.6 billion
    1642000000
    381000000
    $381 million
    Health

    A German-based biotech firm developing therapies using mRNA to fight cancer and infectious diseases

  • United States
    ecommerce
    Honest Company
    $1.6 billion
    1635798672
    222000000
    $222 million
    E-commerce

    A consumer goods company that aims to replace household essentials with ethical, non-toxic products

    Unilever goes green, buys Seventh GenerationUnilever looks to buy Honest CompanyJessica Alba's Honest Company fires back

  • France
    ondemand
    BlaBlaCar
    $1.6 billion
    1600000000
    335300000
    $335.3 million
    On-demand

    A ride-sharing platform that connects drivers and passengers for long-distance travel between cities

  • United States
    bigdata
    MongoDB, Inc.
    $1.6 billion
    1600000000
    311000000
    $311 million
    Big Data

    A free open-source document database

  • South Africa
    foodbeverage
    Promasidor Holdings
    $1.6 billion
    1600000000
    556000000
    $556 million
    Food & Beverage

  • United States
    autotech
    Quanergy Systems
    $1.6 billion
    1590000000
    134500000
    $134.5 million
    Auto Tech

    A company creating high-tech sensors for autonomous vehicles

  • United Kingdom
    health
    Oxford Nanopore Technologies
    $1.6 billion
    1550000000
    370000000
    $370 million
    Health

  • United States
    auto
    Zoox
    $1.6 billion
    1550000000
    250000000
    $250 million
    Auto

    A stealth startup developing self-driving car technologies

  • United Kingdom
    ecommerce
    Farfetch
    $1.5 billion
    1500000000
    304500000
    $304.5 million
    E-commerce

    A boutique luxury fashion e-commerce platform

  • China
    health
    Guahao
    $1.5 billion
    1500000000
    536000000
    $536 million
    Health

    A Chinese online medical service provider

  • United States
    bigdata
    InsideSales.com
    $1.5 billion
    1500000000
    199300000
    $199.3 million
    Big Data

    A tracking software for managing sales teams

  • Israel
    softwareservices
    IronSource
    $1.5 billion
    1500000000
    185000000
    $185 million
    Software & Services

    An Israeli software management company

  • United States
    bigdata
    Mu Sigma
    $1.5 billion
    1500000000
    208000000
    $208 million
    Big Data

    A management consulting firm that uses data science and machine learning

  • United States
    hardware
    Razer
    $1.5 billion
    1500000000
    125000000
    $125 million
    Hardware

    A video game accessories company that sells everything from mice and keyboards to laptops and wearables

  • United States
    entertainment
    STX Entertainment
    $1.5 billion
    1500000000
    700000000
    $700 million
    Entertainment

    A movie and TV studio

  • United States
    gaming
    Unity Technologies
    $1.5 billion
    1500000000
    198500000
    $198.5 million
    Gaming

    A game development software company that offers a platform for both 2-D and 3-D game devleopment

  • China
    ecommerce
    Koudai Shopping
    $1.4 billion
    1400000000
    362000000
    $362 million
    E-commerce

    A Chinese shopping site

  • United States
    softwareservices
    MuleSoft
    $1.4 billion
    1390738901
    258500000
    $258.5 million
    Software & Services

    A data integration company that helps connect apps, data and devices

  • United States
    cybersecurity
    Lookout
    $1.4 billion
    1381955362
    281000000
    $281 million
    Cybersecurity

    A mobile security startup for business and private phones

  • United States
    softwareservices
    DraftKings
    $1.4 billion
    1364000000
    627600000
    $627.6 million
    Software & Services

    A fantasy sports site that lets users enter daily and weekly contests

  • United States
    bigdata
    Deem
    $1.4 billion
    1350000000
    529620000
    $529.6 million
    Big Data

    A network of commerce solutions to help businesses minimize their spending

  • United States
    health
    Proteus Digital Health
    $1.3 billion
    1326373325
    417200000
    $417.2 million
    Health

    A digital health product manufacturer

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Apttus
    $1.3 billion
    1300000000
    274000000
    $274 million
    Software & Services

    An e-commerce platform solution to help manage the sales cycle

  • Indonesia
    ondemand
    go-jek
    $1.3 billion
    1300000000
    550000000
    $550 million
    On-demand

    An on-demand motorbike taxi service based in Indonesia

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Automattic
    $1.2 billion
    1242000000
    190600000
    $190.6 million
    Software & Services

    The parent company to popular blogging platform Wordpress and other services like Jetpack and VaultPress

  • United States
    adtech
    AppNexus
    $1.2 billion
    1200000000
    394170000
    $394.2 million
    Adtech

    An adtech firm that automates the process of buying digital ads — known as programmatic buying — to better target users

  • Germany
    ecommerce
    Auto1 Group
    $1.2 billion
    1200000000
    100000000
    $100 million
    E-commerce

    A digital startup that values, buys and resells automobiles

  • United States
    health
    Flatiron Health
    $1.2 billion
    1200000000
    313000000
    $313 million
    Health

    A health care tech company that shares business and clinical intelligence with cancer care providers and life science companies.

  • United States
    health
    Human Longevity
    $1.2 billion
    1200000000
    300000000
    $300 million
    Health

    A biotech company focused on healthy aging

  • China
    health
    iCarbonX
    $1.2 billion
    1200000000
    199000000
    $199 million
    Health

    A biotech company that aims to use artificial intelligence as a part of an effort to make healthcare personalized and predictive

  • Israel
    hardware
    Infinidat
    $1.2 billion
    1200000000
    230000000
    $230 million
    Hardware

    A data storage startup

  • United States
    ecommerce
    OfferUp
    $1.2 billion
    1200000000
    194380000
    $194.4 million
    E-commerce

    An online platform for consumers to easily buy and sell goods

  • United States
    cybersecurity
    Okta
    $1.2 billion
    1200000000
    229250000
    $229.3 million
    Cybersecurity

    A company that authenticates users' identity to give them access to a variety of applications in the cloud

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Ten-X
    $1.2 billion
    1200000000
    141750000
    $141.8 million
    Software & Services

    An online real estate marketplace that lets people buy and sell property entirely online

  • United States
    ecommerce
    Warby Parker
    $1.2 billion
    1200000000
    216400000
    $216.4 million
    E-commerce

    An affordable and socially conscious eyewear retailer that is both an e-commerce site and brick-and-mortar retailer

  • United States
    hardware
    Jawbone
    $1.2 billion
    1199705271
    778820000
    $778.8 million
    Hardware

    A wearable tech firm best known for its fitness trackers, but also produces consumer electronic devices

  • United States
    ecommerce
    Thumbtack
    $1.2 billion
    1183111820.0000002
    273850000
    $273.9 million
    E-commerce

    An online marketplace for discovering contract professionals, from painters and trainers to wedding singers

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Medallia
    $1.2 billion
    1153881006
    255000000
    $255 million
    Software & Services

    A software platform for customer service management

  • United States
    bigdata
    Actifio
    $1.1 billion
    1127457395
    207500000
    $207.5 million
    Big Data

    A firm that makes data easily assessible and protected to reduce the number of copies businesses need

  • United States
    bigdata
    SimpliVity
    $1.1 billion
    1100568103
    277510000
    $277.5 million
    Big Data

    A platform that combines all the traditional services of a data center onto one server

  • Luxembourg
    ecommerce
    Global Fashion Group
    $1.1 billion
    1100000000
    575000000
    $575 million
    E-commerce

    An e-commerce firm focused on bringing emerging markets online

  • France
    bigdata
    OVH
    $1.1 billion
    1100000000
    787000000
    $787 million
    Big Data

    A French internet service provider

  • India
    ecommerce
    ShopClues
    $1.1 billion
    1100000000
    266000000
    $266 million
    E-commerce

    An Indian based e-commerce company

  • United Kingdom
    fintech
    TransferWise
    $1.1 billion
    1100000000
    116300000
    $116.3 million
    Fintech

    A peer-to-peer international money transfer platform

  • United States
    bigdata
    Uptake Technologies
    $1.1 billion
    1100000000
    45000000
    $45 million
    Big Data

    A data analytics company

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Anaplan
    $1.1 billion
    1090000000
    239900000
    $239.9 million
    Software & Services

    A cloud-based service for business management

  • China
    ecommerce
    Jiuxian
    $1 billion
    1047000000
    249210000
    $249.2 million
    E-commerce

    A Chinese wine and beer online retailer

  • United States
    bigdata
    MarkLogic
    $1 billion
    1046152754
    172500000
    $172.5 million
    Big Data

    A database vendor

  • Nigeria
    ecommerce
    Africa Internet Group
    $1 billion
    1044000000
    549720000
    $549.7 million
    E-commerce

    A digital service and platform provider

  • United States
    softwareservices
    AppDirect
    $1 billion
    1040000000
    249500000
    $249.5 million
    Software & Services

    An online cloud technology vendor

  • United States
    health
    23andMe
    $1 billion
    1030399561
    244000000
    $244 million
    Health

    A genetic sequencing company that identifies an individual's health risks based on a DNA test

  • United States
    edtech
    Age of Learning
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    181500000
    $181.5 million
    Edtech

    A digital education service for children

  • Czech Republic
    cybersecurity
    AVAST Software
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    100160000
    $100.2 million
    Cybersecurity

    An antivirus security software for mobile and PC use

  • United Kingdom
    health
    Benevolent.ai
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    140550000
    $140.6 million
    Health

    A company that uses artificial intelligence to accelerate biomedical discoveries

  • United States
    hardware
    Carbon3D
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    232000000
    $232 million
    Hardware

    A firm that builds 3D printers for manufacturers

  • United States
    cybersecurity
    CloudFlare
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    182070000
    $182.1 million
    Cybersecurity

    A cybersecurity firm that provides services to businesses to help speed up websites and protect from cyber breeches

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Compass
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    193000000
    $193 million
    Software & Services

    A platform that pulls in multiple data sources to provide benchmarks for corporate success

  • United States
    cybersecurity
    Cylance
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    177000000
    $177 million
    Cybersecurity

    A developer of antivirus technology and a provider of cybersecurity

  • United States
    hardware
    Datto
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    100000000
    $100 million
    Hardware

    A business data recovery service

  • Argentina
    softwareservices
    Decolar
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    341680000
    $341.7 million
    Software & Services

    An online travel firm that services South America

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Docker
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    178820000
    $178.8 million
    Software & Services

    An open-source platform for software developers to build and run applications

  • United States
    softwareservices
    FanDuel
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    417500000
    $417.5 million
    Software & Services

    A fantasy sports site with a focus on cash contests

  • United Kingdom
    fintech
    Funding Circle
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    273240000
    $273.2 million
    Fintech

    A peer-to-peer lending service that lets small businesses seek funds directly from investors

  • United States
    softwareservices
    GlassDoor
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    201500000
    $201.5 million
    Software & Services

    A job review and recruitment platform

  • United States
    fintech
    Gusto
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    161120000
    $161.1 million
    Fintech

    A cloud-based payroll and tax-calculation solution company

  • Canada
    softwareservices
    Hootsuite
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    229900000
    $229.9 million
    Software & Services

    A platform that allows brands to manage all of its social media accounts in one place

  • United States
    cybersecurity
    Illumio
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    142000000
    $142 million
    Cybersecurity

    An enterprise data and cloud computing security firm

  • China
    fintech
    51Xinyongka
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    459000000
    $459 million
    Fintech

    A credit card and financial services app

  • United States
    gaming
    Kabam
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    244500000
    $244.5 million
    Gaming

    A mobile gaming company

  • United States
    fintech
    Kabbage
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    1498950000
    $1.5 billion
    Fintech

    An online credit lender for small business owners

  • China
    ecommerce
    Aiwujiwu
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    305000000
    $305 million
    E-commerce

    A Chinese rental listings website

  • China
    softwareservices
    APUS Group
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    116300000
    $116.3 million
    Software & Services

    A Beijing-based Android app development firm

  • China
    ecommerce
    Beibei
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    224400000
    $224.4 million
    E-commerce

    A Chinese e-commerce site specializing in items for infants and toddlers

  • China
    fintech
    China Rapid Finance
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    55000000
    $55 million
    Fintech

    A Chinese consumer lending platform

  • Japan
    ecommerce
    Mercari
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    114600000
    $114.6 million
    E-commerce

    A person-to-person online marketplace

  • China
    ecommerce
    Dada
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    450000000
    $450 million
    E-commerce

    An app that helps drivers find short-term delivery jobs

  • Switzerland
    vrar
    MindMaze
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    118500000
    $118.5 million
    VR/AR

    A company devleoping virtual reality products for both medical and personal entertainment uses

  • China
    ecommerce
    Fanli
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    30000000
    $30 million
    E-commerce

    A shopping rebates site based in China

  • China
    ecommerce
    Guazi
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    250000000
    $250 million
    E-commerce

    An online used-car trading platform

  • China
    education
    iTutorGroup
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    315000000
    $315 million
    Education

    An online language education platform that connects teachers and students around the world

  • United States
    bigdata
    Qualtrics
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    220000000
    $220 million
    Big Data

    An online survey software provider

  • China
    ecommerce
    Liepin
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    170000000
    $170 million
    E-commerce

    An online job recruitment platform

  • United Kingdom
    softwareservices
    Shazam
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    122000000
    $122 million
    Software & Services

    An app best known for being able to identify music within just a few seconds of hearing a song

  • United States
    softwareservices
    SMS Assist
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    255000000
    $255 million
    Software & Services

    A digital property management service that connects property owners to subcontractors

  • United Arab Emirates
    ecommerce
    Souq.com
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    390000000
    $390 million
    E-commerce

    An Amazon-like e-commerce site for the Middle East

  • United States
    ecommerce
    TechStyle Fashion Group
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    300000000
    $300 million
    E-commerce

    Formerly JustFab, an online, subscription-based personal shopping service

  • China
    ecommerce
    Mia.com
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    231600000
    $231.6 million
    E-commerce

    A Chinese e-commerce company specializing in baby products

  • China
    realestate
    Mofang Gongyu
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    560000000
    $560 million
    Real Estate

    A Chinese apartment rental company

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Udacity
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    161100000
    $161.1 million
    Software & Services

    An online education service offering niche training for skills like Android coding or data analysis

  • China
    adtech
    Panshi
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    220000000
    $220 million
    Adtech

    A Chinese Internet advertising and marketing company

  • United States
    media
    Vox Media
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    324650000
    $324.7 million
    Media

    A media company that owns sites like Vox.com, the Verge, Re/code and SB Nation

  • China
    fintech
    Rong360
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    258000000
    $258 million
    Fintech

    A customized finance and loan service

  • China
    ecommerce
    Tujia
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    463700000
    $463.7 million
    E-commerce

    A platform for booking vacation rentals in China

  • China
    robotics
    UBTECH Robotics
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    121390000
    $121.4 million
    Robotics

    A Chinese-based firm developing humanoid robots

  • China
    ecommerce
    Xiaohongshu
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    117500000
    $117.5 million
    E-commerce

    A Chinese e-commerce site that uses social posts to market discounted brand-name goods

  • China
    hardware
    ZhangYue
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    100000000
    $100 million
    Hardware

    The creator of mobile reading app, iReader

  • United States
    realestate
    OpenDoor Labs
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    210000000
    $210 million
    Real Estate

  • United States
    softwareservices
    Neo Technology
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    80000000
    $80 million
    Software & Services

  • United States
    constructiontech
    Procore Technologies
    $1 billion
    1000000000
    180000000
    $180 million
    Construction Tech

  • United States
    ecommerce
    Eventbrite
    $942.2 million
    942213550
    199160000
    $199.2 million
    E-commerce

    An event-management and online ticketing platform

  • United Kingdom
    ondemand
    deliveroo
    $800 million
    800000000
    474680000
    $474.7 million
    On-demand

    A London-based on-demand restaurant delivery startup

Data: CB Insights
Published August 24, 2016; Data updated December 9, 2016.

