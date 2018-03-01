How iTunes crushed music sales

After Apple's iTunes Music Store debuted on April 28, 2003, sales of 99-cent digital singles surged. But that had a disastrous impact on overall music revenue.
Apple's iTunes Music Store is turning 10 next week, but the music software is even older. Here's how it changed over time.
