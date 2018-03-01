How iTunes crushed music sales

After Apple's iTunes Music Store debuted on April 28, 2003, sales of 99-cent digital singles surged. But that had a disastrous impact on overall music revenue.


Sort by UnitsSales

Source: RIAA Interactive: Tal Yellin / CNNMoney



Most Popular
How Chuck Todd responded to Trump's vulgar insult
 
Uber exec: White men need to 'make noise' about diversity
 
Elon Musk: Mars rocket will fly 'short flights' next year
 
Premarket: Happy investors; Intel takeover talk; Prada optimism
 
Toys 'R' Us could go out of business. That's bad news for Lego and Barbie
 