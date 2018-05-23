Live show every Wednesday 12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET, with Richard Quest

On today's show
Lindsey Bell, investment strategist with CFRA Research, joins CNNMoney's Richard Quest live at the NYSE to discuss her strategy amid increasing trade fears.

Trade fears are curbing the market's potential

Media stocks climb on AT&amp;T ruling
Here's one way to pick a winning stock

Portfolio manager: I'm bullish on PayPal &amp; Netflix
Portfolio manager: Why I'm bullish on tech &amp; financials
Investment manager: Bet on financial companies and PayPal

Are tech stocks about to come back to earth?
Why Apple could be the first $1 trillion company
Economist: Health care sector will see growth
Why people aren't feeling the strength of the economy

