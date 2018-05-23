Companies
Markets
Tech
Media
companies
News
Economy
Your Money, Your America
Davos
markets
premarkets
dow 30
After-Hours
market movers
fear & greed
world markets
investing
markets now
before the bell
romans' numeral
Sectors
Quest's Profitable Moment
tech
Pacific
Work Transformed
Living in the Future
Innovate
Our Driverless Future
Tech Business
Culture
Future
Startups
personal finance
Money Essentials
New Rules for Retirement
Calculators
Finance Center
Media
Success
Boss Files
Fresh Money
Entrepreneurs
American Opportunity
More...
SURGE
Newsletters
Alerts: Sign up/Manage
Interactives
Contact Us
Closed Captioning
Follow us:
Search News
Symbol Matches
Symbol Starts With
Company Matches
U.S.
International
Switzerland
Live show every Wednesday 12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m. ET, with Richard Quest
On today's show
On today's show
Lindsey Bell, investment strategist with CFRA Research, joins CNNMoney's Richard Quest live at the NYSE to discuss her strategy amid increasing trade fears.
Trade fears are curbing the market's potential
Media stocks climb on AT&T ruling
Here's one way to pick a winning stock
Portfolio manager: I'm bullish on PayPal & Netflix
Portfolio manager: Why I'm bullish on tech & financials
Investment manager: Bet on financial companies and PayPal
Are tech stocks about to come back to earth?
Why Apple could be the first $1 trillion company
Economist: Health care sector will see growth
Why people aren't feeling the strength of the economy
View More Headlines
Sign up for the newsletter!
How much longer can the US economy keep rolling?
Why you shouldn't worry about rate hikes next year
What 'Solo' disappointment means for Disney shares
BlackRock's Rieder: Low-rate environment will last a long time
BlackRock's Rieder: Invest in short-term bonds
Stocks sink after Trump cancels North Korea summit
The three biggest risks to global investors
Analyst: US growth has peaked
Target blames weather for poor earnings