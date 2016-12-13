By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the new Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
|
Rank
|
Player Name
|
Club
|
ROI
|
Weekly Salary
|
Transfer Fee
|
CNN Performance Score
|
Minutes Played
|1
|Joe Allen Joe Allen
|Stoke
|4.81
|$0.62M $62,000
|$16.1M
|226
|1,282
|2
|Marten de Roon Marten de Roon
|Middlesborough
|3.35
|$49,600
|$14.9M
|133
|1,132
|3
|Steven Defour Steven Defour
|Burnley
|3.19
|$43,400
|$9.9M
|102
|693
|4
|Didier Ndong Didier Ndong
|Sunderland
|3.01
|$37,200
|$16.9M
|107
|1,064
|5
|Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
|Southampton
|2.63
|$62,000
|$15.5M
|124
|803
|6
|Christian Benteke Christian Benteke
|Crystal Palace
|2.60
|$136,400
|$32.9M
|263
|1,333
|7
|Jordon Ibe Jordon Ibe
|Bournemouth
|2.59
|$45,880
|$18.6M
|109
|749
|8
|Roberto Pereyra Roberto Pereyra
|Watford
|2.36
|$55,800
|$16.1M
|104
|1,036
|9
|Sadio Mane Sadio Mane
|Liverpool
|2.29
|$111,600
|$43.4M
|227
|1,387
|10
|Yannick Bolasie** Yannick Bolasie**
|Everton
|1.90
|$99,200
|$30.5M
|152
|1,023
|11
|Ryan Mason Ryan Mason
|Hull
|1.83
|$49,600
|$16.1M
|75
|767
|12
|Ngolo Kante Ngolo Kante
|Chelsea
|1.82
|$124,000
|$37.7M
|182
|1,530
|13
|Nacer Chadli Nacer Chadli
|WBA
|1.47
|$86,800
|$16M
|87
|799
|14
|Islam Slimani Islam Slimani
|Leicester City
|1.24
|$86,400
|$31.6M
|93
|731
|15
|John Stones John Stones
|Man City
|1.22
|$124,000
|$58.6M
|148
|1,074
|16
|Granit Xhaka Granit Xhaka
|Arsenal
|1.17
|$110,000
|$47.4M
|136
|959
|17
|Paul Pogba Paul Pogba
|Man Utd
|1.03
|$359,600
|$110.7M
|301
|1,440
|18
|Moussa Sissoko Moussa Sissoko
|Spurs
|0.80
|$111,600
|$36.9M
|74
|492
|19
|Borja Baston Borja Baston
|Swansea City
|0.70
|$55,800
|$19M
|33
|434
|20
|Andre Ayew* Andre Ayew*
|West Ham
|0.38
|111600 $111,600
|$25.4M
|31
|361
The English Premier League is awash with money, with its current TV deal reportedly worth nearly $11 billion. But which Premier League players are delivering the best bang for the buck for their clubs? Player ROI, or return on investment, compares players' game performance to their transfer cost and salary to find out.see more
The soccer formula tracks a number of live on-field performance indicators -- such as goals, passes and defensive actions like blocks and interceptions -- in relation to a player’s transfer fee and weekly wage.
As the season unfolds, the performance scores of the 20 players will naturally rise, with the best summer signings accumulating the highest totals. A club's multi-million signing might be performing well, but that doesn't necessarily mean they've got the best value for the money.
Game and player data comes from official league and club websites, while transfer fees and salaries are based on a number of respected British media reports.see less