1 Joe Allen Joe Allen Stoke 4.81 $0.62M $62,000 $16.1M 226 1,282
2 Marten de Roon Marten de Roon Middlesborough 3.35 $49,600 $14.9M 133 1,132
3 Steven Defour Steven Defour Burnley 3.19 $43,400 $9.9M 102 693
4 Didier Ndong Didier Ndong Sunderland 3.01 $37,200 $16.9M 107 1,064
5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Southampton 2.63 $62,000 $15.5M 124 803
6 Christian Benteke Christian Benteke Crystal Palace 2.60 $136,400 $32.9M 263 1,333
7 Jordon Ibe Jordon Ibe Bournemouth 2.59 $45,880 $18.6M 109 749
8 Roberto Pereyra Roberto Pereyra Watford 2.36 $55,800 $16.1M 104 1,036
9 Sadio Mane Sadio Mane Liverpool 2.29 $111,600 $43.4M 227 1,387
10 Yannick Bolasie** Yannick Bolasie** Everton 1.90 $99,200 $30.5M 152 1,023
11 Ryan Mason Ryan Mason Hull 1.83 $49,600 $16.1M 75 767
12 Ngolo Kante Ngolo Kante Chelsea 1.82 $124,000 $37.7M 182 1,530
13 Nacer Chadli Nacer Chadli WBA 1.47 $86,800 $16M 87 799
14 Islam Slimani Islam Slimani Leicester City 1.24 $86,400 $31.6M 93 731
15 John Stones John Stones Man City 1.22 $124,000 $58.6M 148 1,074
16 Granit Xhaka Granit Xhaka Arsenal 1.17 $110,000 $47.4M 136 959
17 Paul Pogba Paul Pogba Man Utd 1.03 $359,600 $110.7M 301 1,440
18 Moussa Sissoko Moussa Sissoko Spurs 0.80 $111,600 $36.9M 74 492
19 Borja Baston Borja Baston Swansea City 0.70 $55,800 $19M 33 434
20 Andre Ayew* Andre Ayew* West Ham 0.38 111600 $111,600 $25.4M 31 361
* Ayew injured Aug. 19 to Oct. 26
** Yannick Bolasie injured Apr. 12 to Indefinitely


The English Premier League is awash with money, with its current TV deal reportedly worth nearly $11 billion. But which Premier League players are delivering the best bang for the buck for their clubs? Player ROI, or return on investment, compares players' game performance to their transfer cost and salary to find out.

The soccer formula tracks a number of live on-field performance indicators -- such as goals, passes and defensive actions like blocks and interceptions -- in relation to a player’s transfer fee and weekly wage.

As the season unfolds, the performance scores of the 20 players will naturally rise, with the best summer signings accumulating the highest totals. A club's multi-million signing might be performing well, but that doesn't necessarily mean they've got the best value for the money.

Game and player data comes from official league and club websites, while transfer fees and salaries are based on a number of respected British media reports.

