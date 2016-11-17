Rank
Player Name
Club
ROI
Weekly Salary
Goals
Key Passes
Defense
1 Joe Allen Joe Allen Stoke 3.86 $0.62M $62,000 4 15 36
2 Steven Defour Steven Defour Burnley 2.50 $43,400 1 9 26
3 Jordon Ibe Jordon Ibe Bournemouth 2.21 $45,880 0 15 9
4 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg Southampton 1.96 $62,000 0 8 22
5 Roberto Pereyra Roberto Pereyra Watford 1.93 $55,800 2 11 9
6 Didier Ndong Didier Ndong Sunderland 1.86 $37,200 0 4 27
7 Martin de Roon Martin de Roon Middlesborough 1.74 $49,600 1 1 29
8 Christian Benteke Christian Benteke Crystal Palace 1.73 $136,400 4 10 10
9 Sadio Mane Sadio Mane Liverpool 1.70 $111,600 6 14 7
10 Ryan Mason Ryan Mason Hull 1.69 $49,600 1 7 20
11 Yannick Bolasie Yannick Bolasie Everton 1.52 $99,200 1 14 8
12 Ngolo Kante Ngolo Kante Chelsea 1.30 $124,000 1 9 49
13 Nacer Chadli Nacer Chadli WBA 1.14 $86,800 4 5 8
14 John Stones John Stones Man City 1.11 $124,000 0 2 76
15 Islam Slimani Islam Slimani Leicester City 0.77 $86,800 3 3 3
16 Granit Xhaka Granit Xhaka Arsenal 0.69 $136,400 1 6 27
17 Paul Pogba Paul Pogba Man Utd 0.69 $359,600 2 21 28
18 Borja Baston Borja Baston Swansea City 0.60 $55,800 1 1 7
19 Moussa Sissoko Moussa Sissoko Spurs 0.42 $111,600 0 6 5
20 Andre Ayew* Andre Ayew* West Ham 0.18 111600 $111,600 0 2 1
* Ayew injured Aug. 19 to Oct. 26

What is Player ROI?

How it's calculated

The English Premier League is awash with money, with its current TV deal reportedly worth nearly $11 billion. But which Premier League players are delivering the best bang for the buck for their clubs? Player ROI, or return on investment, compares players' game performance to their transfer cost and salary to find out.

see more

The soccer formula tracks a number of live on-field performance indicators -- such as goals, passes and defensive actions like blocks and interceptions -- in relation to a player’s transfer fee and weekly wage.

As the season unfolds, the performance scores of the 20 players will naturally rise, with the best summer signings accumulating the highest totals. The most expensive player may be the best performer, but that doesn’t necessarily make him the best signing.

Game and player data comes from official league and club websites, while transfer fees and salaries are based on a number of respected British media reports.

see less