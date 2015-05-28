Money Essentials

Alternatives to traditional banks

Checking and savings accounts are not the exclusive domain of banks. They are also offered by some non-bank businesses. Here are three of the most common:

Credit unions

Credit unions operate much like banks, and deposits in member credit unions are federally insured up to $250,000 by the National Credit Union Share Insurance Fund.

The key difference is this: Credit unions are nonprofit, member-owned cooperatives whose members share something in common, such as a labor union, college alumni association, employer, or community. Members' immediate family may also be allowed to join.

Since credit unions return profits to their members, interest rates for savings and checking accounts at credit unions tend to be higher than at commercial banks, while fees and minimums tend to be lower. But a credit union may offer fewer services than a bank and they may have more restricted access to ATMs.

To learn whether you are eligible to join a credit union, or to locate a credit union near you, visit the Credit Union National Association or call 800-356-9655.

Money market mutual funds

Mutual fund companies offer money market accounts that tend to have higher yields than those on banks' money market deposit accounts (MMDAs). Mutual fund company accounts, however, are not typically insured against loss by the FDIC, whereas MMDAs are.

Nevertheless, mutual fund companies make it a practice to kick in extra dollars whenever necessary to make sure that they maintain a constant price of $1 per share, so in practice your chance of losing money is slim.

Mutual fund money market accounts require a minimum opening deposit -- typically $500 to $5,000 -- and may require that you maintain a minimum balance. Many also let you write checks on the account, though there may be a minimum check-writing amount (typically $100 to $500) and/or a limit to the number of checks you can write per month or per year.

Cash management accounts

A cash management account works like a combination bank/brokerage account, consolidating your investments with your day-to-day cash flow.

Cash-management accounts (CMAs) are offered by brokerages for affluent customers who had discretionary income to invest but also wanted a liquid, bank-like account that earned higher interest than a traditional bank account.

In a CMA, your cash earns money market rates, and you get checking and credit card privileges, an ATM debit card, and often a line of credit or a margin account. If you overdraw your account, the interest you're charged on the loan is likely to be lower than that on a bank overdraft. In many instances, too, the interest may be characterized as margin interest, which can be tax-deductible.

The fee for a CMA typically ranges from $50 to $180 a year, though it may be waived if you have $50,000 to $100,000 or more in your account. In addition, you may pay fees if you make trades through your account or consult with an investment adviser at your brokerage or who is affiliated with a subsidiary of your bank. Cash up to $250,000 in a brokerage CMA is protected by the Securities Investor Protection Corp.

CNNMoney (New York) First published May 28, 2015: 4:00 PM ET

Getting started

Getting started

Goals Banking Spending Debt Taxes

Getting a job

Getting a job

401(k)s Taxes Health insurance Employee stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Buying a car Car insurance

Starting to invest

Starting to invest

Stocks Bonds Mutual funds Asset allocation Hiring financial help

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home Selling a home Home insurance

Starting a family

Starting a family

Kids and money Health insurance Life insurance Saving for college Estate planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning 401(k)s IRAs Estate planning

Getting started

Goals

Setting financial goals

Banking

Opening a bank account
Alternatives to traditional banks
Money market deposit accounts and CDs

Spending

Making a budget
Cutting costs

Debt

Paying off debt
Credit reports and credit scores
When to get a loan

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Getting a job

401(k)s

401(k)s: Starting to invest
401(k)s: Early withdrawals and loans
401(k)s: Rollovers
401(k)s: Retirement distributions

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Employee stock options

Employee stock options
Employee stock option plans
Exercising stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Determining your car budget
Buying a new car
Buying a used car

Car insurance

Car insurance policies

Starting to invest

Stocks

Investing in stocks
Stock values

Bonds

Investing in bonds
How to buy bonds
Types of bonds
Bond investing risks

Mutual funds

Investing in mutual funds
How to pick mutual funds
Stock funds
Bond funds

Asset allocation

Asset allocation

Hiring financial help

Hiring financial help
How to hire a financial planner

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home

Selling a home

Selling a home

Home insurance

Homeowners insurance policies
Picking a home insurance company
Filing a home insurance claim

Starting a family

Kids and money

Teaching kids financial responsibility
Allowances
Teaching kids about credit
Teaching kids about investing

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Life insurance

Types of life insurance policies
Choosing a life insurance policy

Saving for college

College savings plans
Maximizing college savings
Paying for college
Repaying student loans

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Power of attorney
Living wills and health care proxies

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

How much to save
How to invest
Employer-sponsored plans
IRAs
Changing jobs
Withdrawals

401(k)s

Starting to invest
Early withdrawals and loans
Rollovers
Retirement distributions

IRAs

Traditional IRAs
Roth IRAs
Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA
Early withdrawals
Distributions

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Living wills and health care proxies
Power of attorney

LendingTree

CNNMoney Sponsors

NextAdvisor

The Motley Fool