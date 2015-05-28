Money Essentials

Debt

The basics of debt reduction are simple: Cut down on your variable spending and put the extra money toward your debt payments. But outside of fixed monthly bills such as housing or car payments, you probably don't have a precise idea of how you spend most of your money.

1. Figure out where your money goes. If you want to get your debt under control, start by figuring out your spending patterns and identifying unnecessary expenses. For one month, write down every cent you spend, including that $2 cup of coffee or a $4 magazine. That will clarify how much of your spending is fixed and how much is variable (and hence easier to curb).

2. Cut out the extras. Tally the expenses on the list and compare the sum to your monthly income. If it's less than what you earn, use the extra money as your debt payment. If it exceeds your income, you need to cut back on the variables.

3. Lower your fixed expenses. Reining in discretionary spending for a few months goes a long way toward tackling debt. But if that's not enough, try to reduce your fixed expenses. Take steps to lower your household bills; refinance your mortgage to get a lower interest rate; or, if you have a good payment history, ask your credit card company to lower the interest rate you're charged.

4. Try to boost your income. Consider whether there's any way to boost your take-home pay. If you get a big tax refund every year, that means you're having too much withheld from your paycheck. If that's the case, you can reduce your withholding by changing your W-4 at work.

5. Make a list of your debt. Next, make a list of all your debt obligations and the interest you're charged for each. Put them in order of interest rate, from highest to lowest.

6. Transfer high-interest balances. You might consider moving some of your high-interest credit-card balances to a card with a lower interest rate. But read the fine print on any invitation to transfer balances. Sometimes such low-interest-rate offers are only in effect for short periods of time, after which the rate skyrockets. What's more, consolidating your debt on one card may lower your credit score if your debt-to-available-credit ratio worsens.

7. Pay off the highest rate first. Once you determine the maximum amount you can pay off each month, pay down the debt with the highest interest rate first -- that usually means your credit-card balance -- while paying at least the minimum monthly amount due on all other revolving bills.

8. Move down the list. Once the debt with the highest rate is wiped out, put your money toward paying the debt with the next-highest rate. One exception: If you have a credit card with a low teaser rate that will go up after a fixed amount of time, strive to eliminate that balance before the low rate expires.

For budget tips, read Money Essentials: Making a budget.

CNNMoney (New York) First published May 28, 2015: 4:05 PM ET

Getting started

Getting started

Goals Banking Spending Debt Taxes

Getting a job

Getting a job

401(k)s Taxes Health insurance Employee stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Buying a car Car insurance

Starting to invest

Starting to invest

Stocks Bonds Mutual funds Asset allocation Hiring financial help

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home Selling a home Home insurance

Starting a family

Starting a family

Kids and money Health insurance Life insurance Saving for college Estate planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning 401(k)s IRAs Estate planning

Getting started

Goals

Setting financial goals

Banking

Opening a bank account
Alternatives to traditional banks
Money market deposit accounts and CDs

Spending

Making a budget
Cutting costs

Debt

Paying off debt
Credit reports and credit scores
When to get a loan

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Getting a job

401(k)s

401(k)s: Starting to invest
401(k)s: Early withdrawals and loans
401(k)s: Rollovers
401(k)s: Retirement distributions

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Employee stock options

Employee stock options
Employee stock option plans
Exercising stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Determining your car budget
Buying a new car
Buying a used car

Car insurance

Car insurance policies

Starting to invest

Stocks

Investing in stocks
Stock values

Bonds

Investing in bonds
How to buy bonds
Types of bonds
Bond investing risks

Mutual funds

Investing in mutual funds
How to pick mutual funds
Stock funds
Bond funds

Asset allocation

Asset allocation

Hiring financial help

Hiring financial help
How to hire a financial planner

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home

Selling a home

Selling a home

Home insurance

Homeowners insurance policies
Picking a home insurance company
Filing a home insurance claim

Starting a family

Kids and money

Teaching kids financial responsibility
Allowances
Teaching kids about credit
Teaching kids about investing

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Life insurance

Types of life insurance policies
Choosing a life insurance policy

Saving for college

College savings plans
Maximizing college savings
Paying for college
Repaying student loans

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Power of attorney
Living wills and health care proxies

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

How much to save
How to invest
Employer-sponsored plans
IRAs
Changing jobs
Withdrawals

401(k)s

Starting to invest
Early withdrawals and loans
Rollovers
Retirement distributions

IRAs

Traditional IRAs
Roth IRAs
Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA
Early withdrawals
Distributions

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Living wills and health care proxies
Power of attorney

LendingTree

CNNMoney Sponsors

NextAdvisor

The Motley Fool