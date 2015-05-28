Setting financial goals

What are your top three financial objectives?

Many of us haven't thought much about which financial goals really matter most. Instead, we muddle through our financial lives, spending to meet the day-to-day expenses that dominate our attention.

That's why to get what you want most you must 1) decide which goals will take priority and 2) work toward the lesser goals only after the really important ones are well provided for.

Here are some common goals you may want to consider:

Once you have your list together, you need to rank the items in order of importance.