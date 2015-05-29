Money Essentials

Picking a home insurance company

Cast a wide net.

First, check what's out there. Get quotes from at least four carriers. Check out free online databases that offer quotes from numerous insurers.

Buy direct.

Companies that deal directly with consumers without using independent agents are called "direct writers." In theory, they can pass on their savings by eliminating the middleman.

Read your junk mail.

Direct marketers save on overhead -- and pass on the savings -- by marketing by phone, mail or the Internet.

Check with your state.

Most state insurance departments offer online shopping guides for homeowners insurance. Your state's guide may identify little-known companies with competitive rates. Insure.com can link you to your state guide.

Unfortunately, if your home's in a hurricane zone, you may be stuck with just one expensive option, your state-sponsored high-risk pool. But try shopping again a year from now. Private insurers are continually looking for new ways to cut up the market, and one company's black mark is another's business opportunity.

Some states provide assistance -- either shopping help or special coverage -- for homeowners who can't find insurance in urban or vulnerable coastal areas.

Look at service.

No discount in the world will make up for slow claims processing, so find out as much as you can about a company's service before you sign on. Consumer Reports periodically publishes service ratings for large insurers. You can also ask a representative about a company's claims turn-around time; a shorter turn-around is an indication of better service.

Focus on financials.

It's wise to look at the financial ratings of your home insurer. Ask the company for that information, or check out one of the financial ratings services on the Web.

An A rating or higher from Standard & Poor's or an AA ranking or better from Moody's Investor Service is a good indicator of strength. Weiss Ratings, the most independent of the ratings services, and arguably the most stringent, publishes a list of the currently weakest homeowners insurers.

Look for discounts.

You can save money by taking advantage of discounts that insurers offer for behavior that lowers your risk. That could be anything from driving less than the average number of miles per year to quitting smoking. Certain types of people -- senior citizens, for instance -- also are eligible for price cuts. You'll also save by installing certain safety or protective equipment in your home.

Because it's cheaper to service two policies from the same customer, insurers often cut premiums up to 15% if you link auto and homeowners policies.

Also: Try to boost your credit score. Many insurers give better rates to homeowners with good credit histories.

CNNMoney (New York) First published May 29, 2015: 12:20 PM ET

Getting started

Getting started

Goals Banking Spending Debt Taxes

Getting a job

Getting a job

401(k)s Taxes Health insurance Employee stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Buying a car Car insurance

Starting to invest

Starting to invest

Stocks Bonds Mutual funds Asset allocation Hiring financial help

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home Selling a home Home insurance

Starting a family

Starting a family

Kids and money Health insurance Life insurance Saving for college Estate planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

Retirement planning 401(k)s IRAs Estate planning

Getting started

Goals

Setting financial goals

Banking

Opening a bank account
Alternatives to traditional banks
Money market deposit accounts and CDs

Spending

Making a budget
Cutting costs

Debt

Paying off debt
Credit reports and credit scores
When to get a loan

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Getting a job

401(k)s

401(k)s: Starting to invest
401(k)s: Early withdrawals and loans
401(k)s: Rollovers
401(k)s: Retirement distributions

Taxes

Taxes you owe
Income tax penalties
The Alternative Minimum Tax
Tax audits

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Employee stock options

Employee stock options
Employee stock option plans
Exercising stock options

Buying a car

Buying a car

Determining your car budget
Buying a new car
Buying a used car

Car insurance

Car insurance policies

Starting to invest

Stocks

Investing in stocks
Stock values

Bonds

Investing in bonds
How to buy bonds
Types of bonds
Bond investing risks

Mutual funds

Investing in mutual funds
How to pick mutual funds
Stock funds
Bond funds

Asset allocation

Asset allocation

Hiring financial help

Hiring financial help
How to hire a financial planner

Buying a home

Buying a home

Buying a home

Selling a home

Selling a home

Home insurance

Homeowners insurance policies
Picking a home insurance company
Filing a home insurance claim

Starting a family

Kids and money

Teaching kids financial responsibility
Allowances
Teaching kids about credit
Teaching kids about investing

Health insurance

Choosing a plan
Where to buy coverage
Finding affordable coverage

Life insurance

Types of life insurance policies
Choosing a life insurance policy

Saving for college

College savings plans
Maximizing college savings
Paying for college
Repaying student loans

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Power of attorney
Living wills and health care proxies

Retirement planning

Retirement planning

How much to save
How to invest
Employer-sponsored plans
IRAs
Changing jobs
Withdrawals

401(k)s

Starting to invest
Early withdrawals and loans
Rollovers
Retirement distributions

IRAs

Traditional IRAs
Roth IRAs
Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA
Early withdrawals
Distributions

Estate planning

Wills and trusts
Types of trusts
Living wills and health care proxies
Power of attorney

LendingTree

CNNMoney Sponsors

SmartAsset

NextAdvisor