Say goodbye to humans behind the wheel. Self-driving cars are coming faster than you think, and the changes they bring will reach far beyond our roads. CNN takes an inside look at the companies building driverless cars, and asks the difficult questions about what to expect when the machines take the wheel.

Companies featured include Waymo, Uber, Audi, Auroa, Nvidia, Cruise Automation/General Motors, Drive.AI, Lyft Porsche, Auro, Udacity, Civil Maps, Starsky Robotics, AFL-CIO and Carnegie Mellon University.