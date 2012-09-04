The Buzz

Campbell Soup hot. Economy not.

People are eating more Campbell's soup. That's good news for Campbell but what does it mean for the U.S. economy?

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz