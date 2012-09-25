The Buzz

Investors hit brakes on Tesla

Shares of Tesla tumbled following a sales warning. The electric car maker also cited slow production of its Model S sedan.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
