The Buzz

5 years since the market's peak

The Dow and S&P 500 hit all-time highs on October 9, 2007. We've come almost all the way back even though the economy is weak.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz