The Buzz

Sex, lies and spending cuts

Lockheed Martin shook up its executive ranks following a scandal. But the fiscal cliff is the real concern for the whole defense industry.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz