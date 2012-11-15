The Buzz

Warren Buffett wants his MTV

Berkshire Hathaway upped its stake in Viacom. Separately, earnings beat forecasts. But sales were down and Viacom's stock has lagged rivals.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
