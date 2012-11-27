The Buzz

Corning sales shatter expectations

While the glass manufacturer has been struggling this year, Corning said that LCD shipments should be better than forecasts.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz