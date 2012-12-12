The Buzz

Yahoo beats Google in Feats of Strength

While Google celebrates Seinfeld holiday Festivus a bit early, Yahoo stock has soared since ex-Googler Marissa Mayer took over as CEO.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz