What the Helsinki? Nokia surges

Shares of the Finnish smartphone maker have soared on hopes of strong sales for its Lumia phone and chatter of a Verizon partnership.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz