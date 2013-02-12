The Buzz

Michael Kors makes it work

Kors may not be on Project Runway this season. But the luxury fashion retailer's shares surged following another strong earnings report. The stock has been a big winner on the Wall Street catwalk since its IPO.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz