The Buzz

House voyeurs return! Zillow, Trulia surge

As the housing market rebounds, Americans are flocking to online real estate sites like Zillow and Trulia to check out home values.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz