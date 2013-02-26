The Buzz

Macy's doesn't need Martha Stewart

Macy's is suing Martha Stewart over a contract breach, but they may not need her brand to continue their strong performance.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz