The Buzz

Qualcomm: The anti-Apple

While shareholders moan that Apple isn't using its cash productively, smartphone chip developer Qualcomm is boosting its dividend and buying back stock.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz