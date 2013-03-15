The Buzz

Worst may finally be over for BofA

Shares of Bank of America surged Friday on news that the Federal Reserve had approved the bank's plan to buy back stock.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz