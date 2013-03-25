The Buzz

Zero hope for BlackBerry?

Shares of BlackBerry plunged after the lackluster U.S. launch of its new Z10 smartphone and the stock was downgraded by Goldman Sachs.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
