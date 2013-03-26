The Buzz

Children's Place needs a time-out

Shares of Children's Place fell on a weak outlook. The apparel company blamed the weather and economy. But is that an excuse?

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz