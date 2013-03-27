The Buzz

Thumbs down: Facebook misses rally

Shares of Facebook have fallen in 2013 even as the broader market is near an all-time high. Investors are worried about its advertising strategy.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
