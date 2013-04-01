The Buzz

eBay keeps on clicking

Shares of eBay are starting to perk up thanks to optimism about its PayPal unit and a bunch of analyst upgrades.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
