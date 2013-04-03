The Buzz

Zynga goes all-in with online poker

Shares of FarmVille-creator Zynga surge after the social game provider launched online poker and other gambling games in the U.K.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz