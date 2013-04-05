The Buzz

F5 is not alive! Tech stocks plunge

Shares of F5 nosedived after the networking equipment company cited a slowdown in telecom orders. This may be bad news for competitors like Cisco.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
