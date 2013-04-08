The Buzz

GE jumps on shale bandwagon

General Electric is buying oil and gas equipment company Lufkin Industries for $3.3 billion -- a move that will boost GE's U.S. energy business.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz