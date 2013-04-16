The Buzz

Coke 'pops' despite China weakness

Shares of Coca-Cola surged after earnings topped forecasts. Other emerging markets picked up the slack for China.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz