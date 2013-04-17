The Buzz

American Girl drives Mattel sales

Mattel's stock rises due to strong sales of American Girl, despite slumping sales of iconic brands like Barbie, Hot Wheels, and Fisher-Price.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz