Bet against Chipotle? Bad move

Chipotle short sellers like investor David Einhorn feel the sting as shares of the popular Tex-Mex chain soar on strong earnings.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz