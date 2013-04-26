The Buzz

J.C. Penney's new customer: George Soros

Soros discloses a 7% stake in struggling clothing retailer J.C. Penney. Bad move or a sign of better days ahead?

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz