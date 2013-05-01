The Buzz

No Shrek? No problem. DreamWorks soars

Shares of DreamWorks get a bounce on earnings that topped estimates. Investors had low expectations for the California film studio because it has had no recent blockbusters like Shrek.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz