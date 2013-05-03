The Buzz

The AIG bailout worked

Shares of AIG surged after the insurance giant reported better than expected earnings. Taxpayers and investors should be proud of AIG.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
