Investors take a bite out of Tyson

Shares of Tyson Foods are down after a dismal earnings report. The company can thank the Midwest drought, which cut into their chicken and beef sales.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz