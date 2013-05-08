The Buzz

SodaStream loses its pop

Shares of the do-it-at-home beverage maker fell even though earnings topped forecasts. Expectations were high and some think SodaStream is a fad.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz