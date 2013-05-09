Strategy Session

Day traders salivate over market highs

Day traders aren't just looking for higher stock prices, but volatility and volume too. But you need a technological edge to profit.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

Strategy Sessions
  • untitled
This video series features interviews with big thinkers—including economists, strategists, financial advisors and portfolio managers—on the economy, markets and investor-related topics.