Who says video game stocks are dead?

Shares of Take-Two Interactive, EA and Activision are up sharply. Is the rally overdone or should investors be excited about the Sony PlayStation 4 and Microsoft's Xbox 720?

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz