The Buzz

Kohl's is the anti Wal-Mart

Shares of discount retailer Kohl's were up on strong earnings despite weak sales. The company said it kept expenses down. Meanwhile, Wal-Mart dipped on its outlook.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz