The Buzz

No life of luxury: Nordstrom stock falls

The high-end retailer's results missed forecasts. With Wal-Mart and J.C. Penney also disappointing, are the wealthy cutting back on spending just like the middle class?

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz