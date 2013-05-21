The Buzz

Herbalife soars. Get Bill Ackman a vitamin?

Hedge fund manager Bill Ackman has shorted the nutritional supplement company because he thinks it's a pyramid scheme. But Herbalife's stock is on fire this year. Oops?

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz