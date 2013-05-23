The Buzz

Don't sweat Japan's stock plunge

The Nikkei's big drop is hardly a cause for concern considering that Japan's stock market was sorely in need for a pullback.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz