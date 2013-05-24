The Buzz

Abercrombie isn't cool. Stock tanks.

Shares of the controversial retailer plunged on a lousy earnings report. Maybe the company would do better if it didn't have such an exclusionary attitude.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz