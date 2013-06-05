The Buzz

Bottom's up! Bull market for whiskey

Jack Daniel's maker Brown-Forman reported strong sales and earnings as the company continues to capitalize on the popularity of brown liquor.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
