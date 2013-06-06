The Buzz

Stocks are down. Finally!

The market's recent rough patch is healthy and necessary. The rally has been phenomenal this year and stocks should go down on bad economic news.

The Buzz
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz