Investors say 'da' to McDonald's

Shares of McDonald's rose after the fast food giant said demand from Russia helped lift Europe sales ... despite weakness in Germany and France.

CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz