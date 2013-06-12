The Buzz

Goodyear stock rising like its blimp

Shares of Goodyear got a boost after its rival Cooper is bought out by an Indian tire company. But investors need to be careful or they could get stuck with a flat tire stock.

Related Videos

LendingTree

NextAdvisor

Most Popular

The Buzz
  • untitled
CNNMoney assistant managing editor Paul LaMonica highlights the latest news from Wall Street and what's moving the markets in his daily investing commentary.
@LaMonicaBuzz